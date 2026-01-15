Manning & Napier Advisors LLC Sells 19,254 Shares of Deere & Company $DE

Manning & Napier Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 79.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,954 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 19,254 shares during the quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $2,265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DE. Southland Equity Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Deere & Company by 3.9% during the second quarter. Southland Equity Partners LLC now owns 534 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Vivid Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Deere & Company by 1.9% in the second quarter. Vivid Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,088 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $553,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management raised its holdings in Deere & Company by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management now owns 676 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Prairie Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Deere & Company by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Prairie Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 964 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, Trilogy Capital Inc. lifted its position in Deere & Company by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 1,692 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $860,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. 68.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Deere & Company Trading Up 2.6%

DE opened at $512.47 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $476.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $481.67. The firm has a market cap of $138.60 billion, a PE ratio of 27.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.00. Deere & Company has a twelve month low of $404.42 and a twelve month high of $533.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.22.

Deere & Company Dividend Announcement

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 26th. The industrial products company reported $3.93 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.96 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $12.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.77 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 11.00% and a return on equity of 20.54%. Deere & Company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.55 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 19.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 31st. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.3%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.01%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on DE shares. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $560.00 price target on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Tuesday, December 9th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Thursday, November 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $543.00 target price for the company. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Deere & Company from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Deere & Company from $480.00 to $460.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 19th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Tuesday, November 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $524.20.

Insider Activity at Deere & Company

In other news, CEO John C. May II sold 41,472 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $501.49, for a total transaction of $20,797,793.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 117,970 shares in the company, valued at $59,160,775.30. The trade was a 26.01% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Deere & Company

Deere & Company, commonly known by its brand John Deere, is a global manufacturer of agricultural, construction and forestry machinery, as well as turf care equipment and power systems. Founded in 1837 by blacksmith John Deere—who developed a polished steel plow to improve tillage in tough prairie soils—the company is headquartered in Moline, Illinois, and has grown into one of the largest and most recognizable names in equipment manufacturing worldwide.

The company’s principal businesses include a broad portfolio of agricultural equipment such as tractors, combines, planters, sprayers, harvesters and tillage implements, complemented by precision agriculture technologies and telematics that support farm management, yield optimization and equipment connectivity.

