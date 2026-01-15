Stephens Inc. AR Buys 5,018 Shares of AppLovin Corporation $APP

Stephens Inc. AR lifted its stake in shares of AppLovin Corporation (NASDAQ:APP – Free Report) by 58.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 13,604 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,018 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in AppLovin were worth $9,775,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of APP. Norges Bank purchased a new position in AppLovin during the 2nd quarter worth $951,541,000. National Pension Service lifted its holdings in shares of AppLovin by 82.2% in the 2nd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 790,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,658,000 after buying an additional 356,443 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of AppLovin by 235.5% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 496,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,800,000 after buying an additional 348,548 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in shares of AppLovin by 204.8% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 425,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,002,000 after buying an additional 285,970 shares during the period. Finally, Brevan Howard Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of AppLovin during the second quarter valued at $92,335,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.85% of the company’s stock.

AppLovin Stock Performance

Shares of APP opened at $617.76 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. The firm has a market cap of $208.77 billion, a PE ratio of 74.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 2.50. AppLovin Corporation has a 12 month low of $200.50 and a 12 month high of $745.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $640.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $550.38.

Insider Activity at AppLovin

AppLovin ( NASDAQ:APP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.11. AppLovin had a return on equity of 258.49% and a net margin of 51.27%.The company had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.29 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 68.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that AppLovin Corporation will post 6.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Victoria Valenzuela sold 7,609 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $657.13, for a total value of $5,000,102.17. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 277,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $182,097,294.30. This represents a 2.67% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CTO Vasily Shikin sold 27,143 shares of AppLovin stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $545.38, for a total value of $14,803,249.34. Following the sale, the chief technology officer directly owned 3,323,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,812,669,143.78. This represents a 0.81% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 340,336 shares of company stock valued at $200,062,623. 13.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

APP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of AppLovin from $700.00 to $775.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 11th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of AppLovin from $575.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of AppLovin from $740.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Bank of America increased their target price on AppLovin from $580.00 to $860.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on AppLovin from $630.00 to $720.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have issued a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $706.76.

About AppLovin

AppLovin Corporation is a Palo Alto–based mobile technology company that provides software and services to help app developers grow and monetize their businesses. The company operates a data-driven advertising and marketing platform that connects app publishers and advertisers, delivering tools for user acquisition, monetization, analytics and creative optimization. AppLovin’s technology is integrated into a broad set of mobile applications through software development kits (SDKs) and ad products designed to maximize revenue and engagement for developers.

Key components of AppLovin’s offering include an ad mediation and exchange platform that enables publishers to manage and monetize inventory across multiple demand sources, and a user-acquisition platform that helps advertisers target and scale campaigns.

