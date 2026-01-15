Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totaling 519,848 shares, a decline of 44.8% from the December 15th total of 941,803 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,046,269 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,046,269 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Westfuller Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 330.8% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 504 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the period. Parkworth Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 2,296.0% in the second quarter. Parkworth Wealth Management Inc. now owns 599 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares during the period. Finally, First Pacific Financial acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the second quarter worth $33,000.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Price Performance

VTIP opened at $49.53 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $49.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.12. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a 1 year low of $48.54 and a 1 year high of $50.81.

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.