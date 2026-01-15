Stephens Inc. AR Sells 4,313 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. $TMO

Stephens Inc. AR lowered its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 16.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,891 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 4,313 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $10,617,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. TIAA Trust National Association lifted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 123,948 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $50,256,000 after acquiring an additional 11,817 shares in the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA raised its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 8.4% in the second quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA now owns 14,490 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,875,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128 shares during the last quarter. Caledonia Investments PLC boosted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 11.5% during the second quarter. Caledonia Investments PLC now owns 111,767 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $45,299,000 after purchasing an additional 11,500 shares during the last quarter. Weaver Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the third quarter valued at $506,000. Finally, Heritage Investors Management Corp lifted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp now owns 56,587 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $22,944,000 after buying an additional 4,971 shares in the last quarter. 89.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock opened at $620.97 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $584.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $521.63. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1 year low of $385.46 and a 1 year high of $628.08. The company has a market capitalization of $233.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.91.

Thermo Fisher Scientific ( NYSE:TMO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 22nd. The medical research company reported $5.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.50 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $11.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.90 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 15.02% and a return on equity of 16.97%. The company’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.28 earnings per share. Thermo Fisher Scientific has set its FY 2025 guidance at 22.600-22.860 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 15th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is currently 9.94%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, November 6th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the medical research company to purchase up to 2.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

TMO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Argus lifted their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $580.00 to $610.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Wednesday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. Redburn Partners set a $580.00 target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Tuesday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $685.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have given a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $625.47.

In other news, COO Michel Lagarde sold 32,000 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $583.39, for a total transaction of $18,668,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer owned 65,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,200,377.20. This trade represents a 32.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 17,104 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $573.54, for a total transaction of $9,809,828.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 113,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,247,057.48. This represents a 13.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 149,271 shares of company stock valued at $86,507,282 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE: TMO) is a global provider of scientific instrumentation, reagents and consumables, software, and services that support research, clinical, and industrial laboratories. The company supplies analytical instruments and laboratory equipment, life sciences reagents and kits, specialty diagnostics, and a broad range of consumables used by researchers, clinicians, and manufacturers. Its offerings also include laboratory information management and data-analysis software, as well as service solutions such as instrument maintenance, validation, and logistics that help customers run complex workflows efficiently.

Thermo Fisher operates through multiple business areas that broadly cover life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services, including contract development and manufacturing for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies.

