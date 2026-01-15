Stephens Inc. AR Boosts Stock Holdings in Transdigm Group Incorporated $TDG

Stephens Inc. AR grew its stake in shares of Transdigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) by 9.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,985 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 833 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Transdigm Group were worth $13,160,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of TDG. Salomon & Ludwin LLC purchased a new stake in Transdigm Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust increased its stake in Transdigm Group by 84.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust now owns 24 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the period. Hantz Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in Transdigm Group by 1,250.0% in the second quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 27 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Transdigm Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Security National Bank bought a new position in shares of Transdigm Group in the third quarter worth approximately $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Kevin M. Stein sold 25,000 shares of Transdigm Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,373.59, for a total transaction of $34,339,750.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 8,158 shares in the company, valued at $11,205,747.22. The trade was a 75.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,340.00, for a total value of $5,226,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 3,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,824,000. The trade was a 52.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 187,238 shares of company stock worth $252,637,131 in the last quarter. 4.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:TDG opened at $1,422.41 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1,331.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,372.64. The stock has a market cap of $80.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.94. Transdigm Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $1,183.60 and a 12 month high of $1,623.82.

Transdigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 12th. The aerospace company reported $10.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.33 by $0.49. Transdigm Group had a net margin of 21.69% and a negative return on equity of 31.91%. The company had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $9.83 earnings per share. Transdigm Group’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. Transdigm Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 36.490-38.530 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Transdigm Group Incorporated will post 35.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TDG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on shares of Transdigm Group from $1,385.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 13th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Transdigm Group from $1,730.00 to $1,647.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Transdigm Group from $1,710.00 to $1,650.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Transdigm Group from $1,738.00 to $1,798.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Transdigm Group from $1,405.00 to $1,435.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,596.60.

TransDigm Group Incorporated is a designer, producer and supplier of engineered aircraft components and systems for commercial and military aerospace applications. The company’s product portfolio covers a broad range of mission-critical parts and subsystems, including mechanical and electromechanical components, ignition and fuel system parts, sensors and actuators, cockpit and cabin systems, and other safety-critical hardware. TransDigm supplies original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) as well as the aftermarket, providing spare parts, repair and overhaul services and component support throughout an asset’s life cycle.

TransDigm’s operating model places emphasis on proprietary, niche components that are difficult to replace, and the company operates through a collection of independently run subsidiaries and brands that sell specialized products.

