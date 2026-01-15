VictoryShares US Small Mid Cap Value Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:USVM) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

VictoryShares US Small Mid Cap Value Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:USVM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totaling 26,295 shares, an increase of 92.1% from the December 15th total of 13,686 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 34,895 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 34,895 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in VictoryShares US Small Mid Cap Value Momentum ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $94,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in VictoryShares US Small Mid Cap Value Momentum ETF by 3,759.8% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 3,835 shares during the period. Finally, Nova Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of VictoryShares US Small Mid Cap Value Momentum ETF by 84.7% during the third quarter. Nova Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 1,920 shares during the last quarter.

Get VictoryShares US Small Mid Cap Value Momentum ETF alerts:

VictoryShares US Small Mid Cap Value Momentum ETF Stock Performance

Shares of USVM opened at $96.13 on Thursday. VictoryShares US Small Mid Cap Value Momentum ETF has a 52 week low of $68.07 and a 52 week high of $96.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.38 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $91.75 and a 200-day moving average of $89.11.

VictoryShares US Small Mid Cap Value Momentum ETF Cuts Dividend

VictoryShares US Small Mid Cap Value Momentum ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 8th were paid a dividend of $0.0623 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 8th.

(Get Free Report)

The VictoryShares US Small Mid Cap Value Momentum ETF (USVM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund tracks an index of small- and mid-cap US stocks that are selected by equal parts value and momentum, and weighted by volatility. USVM was launched on Oct 24, 2017 and is managed by VictoryShares.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for VictoryShares US Small Mid Cap Value Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VictoryShares US Small Mid Cap Value Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.