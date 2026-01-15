Premier Miton Group (LON:PMI) Trading Down 11% – Here’s Why

Premier Miton Group plc (LON:PMI – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 11% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 50.25 and last traded at GBX 51.95. 578,879 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 7% from the average session volume of 541,044 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 58.40.

Premier Miton Group Stock Down 9.4%

The firm has a market capitalization of £83.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.61 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 54.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 60.63.

Premier Miton Group (LON:PMI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 4th. The company reported GBX 5.52 EPS for the quarter. Premier Miton Group had a return on equity of 1.75% and a net margin of 3.18%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Premier Miton Group plc will post 7.1593533 earnings per share for the current year.

Premier Miton Group Company Profile

Premier Miton Group plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. Premier Miton Group plc was formerly known as Premier Asset Management Group Plc. Premier Miton Group plc was founded in November 2019 and is based in Surrey, United Kingdom.

