Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totaling 7,209,732 shares, a decline of 48.7% from the December 15th total of 14,056,963 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,451,063 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.9 days. Currently, 3.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Currently, 3.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 2,451,063 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.9 days.

Insider Activity at Viavi Solutions

In related news, CEO Oleg Khaykin sold 68,810 shares of Viavi Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.77, for a total transaction of $1,222,753.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 1,956,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,761,585.15. This trade represents a 3.40% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Kevin Christopher Siebert sold 24,225 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.26, for a total transaction of $442,348.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 49,225 shares in the company, valued at approximately $898,848.50. This trade represents a 32.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 606,226 shares of company stock worth $10,714,820. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Get Viavi Solutions alerts:

Institutional Trading of Viavi Solutions

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Viavi Solutions by 431.1% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 6,639,682 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $84,258,000 after purchasing an additional 5,389,435 shares during the last quarter. Aberdeen Group plc acquired a new position in shares of Viavi Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $20,110,000. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in Viavi Solutions by 16.6% during the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 8,213,451 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $82,709,000 after purchasing an additional 1,166,547 shares during the period. Tributary Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Viavi Solutions by 92.9% in the third quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 2,207,642 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,015,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063,330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Viavi Solutions by 772.9% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,163,336 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $14,763,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030,071 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on VIAV shares. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Viavi Solutions in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Viavi Solutions from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Viavi Solutions from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 17th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Viavi Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 10th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Viavi Solutions from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Viavi Solutions presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.44.

View Our Latest Report on Viavi Solutions

Viavi Solutions Trading Down 1.3%

Shares of NASDAQ:VIAV opened at $17.80 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.88. Viavi Solutions has a one year low of $8.10 and a one year high of $19.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a PE ratio of 254.29 and a beta of 0.94.

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.02. Viavi Solutions had a return on equity of 10.70% and a net margin of 1.33%.The company had revenue of $299.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $294.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.06 EPS. Viavi Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Viavi Solutions has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.180-0.200 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Viavi Solutions will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Viavi Solutions

(Get Free Report)

Viavi Solutions Inc is a provider of network test, monitoring and assurance solutions for communications service providers, cable operators, enterprises and government agencies. The company offers an extensive portfolio of fiber optic and copper cable test and measurement instruments, wireless network testing equipment and network performance monitoring software. Its products are designed to support the deployment, maintenance and optimization of high-speed broadband, 5G wireless, data center and enterprise networks.

Viavi’s product offerings are organized into two primary segments: Network & Service Enablement and Optical Security & Performance.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Viavi Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viavi Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.