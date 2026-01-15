Trafalgar Property Group (LON:TRAF) Shares Up 13.3% – Should You Buy?

Trafalgar Property Group plc (LON:TRAF – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 13.3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 0.02 and last traded at GBX 0.02. 714,285 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 50% from the average session volume of 1,441,060 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.02.

Trafalgar Property Group Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of £296,823.23, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.34 and a beta of 0.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 0.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 0.02.

Trafalgar Property Group (LON:TRAF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 15th. The company reported GBX (0.01) EPS for the quarter.

About Trafalgar Property Group

Trafalgar Property Group plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in residual property development business in the United Kingdom. The company undertakes residential property and assisted living projects. It is also involved in the renting of residential properties. The company was formerly known as Trafalgar New Homes Plc and changed its name to Trafalgar Property Group plc in March 2018. The company was incorporated in 2001 and is based in Edenbridge, the United Kingdom.

