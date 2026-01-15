Stephens Inc. AR Cuts Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares $GLD

Stephens Inc. AR reduced its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,583 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,700 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $11,375,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Chapman Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Traub Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Kilter Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the second quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

More SPDR Gold Shares News

Here are the key news stories impacting SPDR Gold Shares this week:

Positive Sentiment: MarketBeat argues GLD is a core defensive holding as institutional buying and inflows push AUM toward record highs, making the ETF a primary beneficiary of capital shifting into physical gold amid worry over the Fed probe and dollar weakness. The 2026 Survival Kit: Gold, Defense, and Trash

MarketBeat argues GLD is a core defensive holding as institutional buying and inflows push AUM toward record highs, making the ETF a primary beneficiary of capital shifting into physical gold amid worry over the Fed probe and dollar weakness. Positive Sentiment: Multiple FXEmpire pieces report fresh record highs and a confirmed bull trend for XAU/USD, noting buyers defending moving-average support and targets toward higher resistance — momentum that typically lifts GLD flows. Gold (XAU/USD) Price Forecast

Multiple FXEmpire pieces report fresh record highs and a confirmed bull trend for XAU/USD, noting buyers defending moving-average support and targets toward higher resistance — momentum that typically lifts GLD flows. Positive Sentiment: Kitco and other outlets report safe?haven demand and spot gold retesting ~$4,600/oz after U.S. data and rising geopolitical risk — a macro backdrop that typically increases GLD inflows and supports the ETF’s price. Spot gold retests $4,600/oz

Kitco and other outlets report safe?haven demand and spot gold retesting ~$4,600/oz after U.S. data and rising geopolitical risk — a macro backdrop that typically increases GLD inflows and supports the ETF’s price. Neutral Sentiment: Some analysts note consolidation around near-term resistance (mid-$4,600s) and mixed CPI/Jobs signals — this could mean continued volatility for gold and GLD but not a clear directional reversal. Gold & Silver Price Forecast

Some analysts note consolidation around near-term resistance (mid-$4,600s) and mixed CPI/Jobs signals — this could mean continued volatility for gold and GLD but not a clear directional reversal. Neutral Sentiment: Market commentary and trading papers provide intra?day entry levels and technical analysis for active traders — useful for timing but not a direct fundamental change for GLD holdings. Gold market analysis for January 14

Market commentary and trading papers provide intra?day entry levels and technical analysis for active traders — useful for timing but not a direct fundamental change for GLD holdings. Negative Sentiment: WSJ and other reports flag short?term technical corrections and profit?taking after record settlements, implying potential pullbacks that could weigh on GLD in the near term even amid a constructive medium?term trend. Gold Declines on Likely Technical Correction

SPDR Gold Shares Trading Up 1.0%

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

Shares of GLD opened at $425.94 on Thursday. SPDR Gold Shares has a twelve month low of $247.01 and a twelve month high of $426.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $158.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.43 and a beta of 0.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $393.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $354.43.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares). The Trust issues Shares in Baskets to certain authorized participants (Authorized Participants) on an ongoing basis. The creation and redemption of Baskets is only made in exchange for the delivery to the Trust or the distribution by the Trust of the amount of gold and any cash represented by the Baskets being created or redeemed, the amount of which will be based on the combined net asset value of various Shares included in the Baskets being created or redeemed determined on the day the order to create or redeem Baskets is properly received.

