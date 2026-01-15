Manning & Napier Advisors LLC Has $3.86 Million Stake in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated $DGX

Manning & Napier Advisors LLC reduced its position in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Free Report) by 35.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,256 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 11,341 shares during the quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $3,860,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DGX. Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,275 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. True North Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 4.1% during the third quarter. True North Advisors LLC now owns 1,554 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora boosted its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 517 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. World Investment Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 2,623 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 10,789 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,938,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Quest Diagnostics alerts:

Quest Diagnostics Stock Performance

NYSE:DGX opened at $186.69 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $181.42 and its 200-day moving average is $179.68. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 1-year low of $148.70 and a 1-year high of $197.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of $20.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.64.

Quest Diagnostics Dividend Announcement

Quest Diagnostics ( NYSE:DGX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 21st. The medical research company reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.09. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 8.91% and a return on equity of 15.47%. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.30 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. Quest Diagnostics has set its FY 2025 guidance at 9.760-9.840 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 9.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 13th. Quest Diagnostics’s payout ratio is 37.56%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. Mizuho boosted their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Morgan Stanley set a $207.00 price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $197.27.

Read Our Latest Research Report on DGX

Insider Buying and Selling at Quest Diagnostics

In other Quest Diagnostics news, CEO J. E. Davis sold 55,093 shares of Quest Diagnostics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.22, for a total transaction of $10,589,976.46. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 120,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,158,665.60. The trade was a 31.38% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Gary M. Pfeiffer sold 1,482 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.40, for a total value of $270,316.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 29,431 shares in the company, valued at $5,368,214.40. This trade represents a 4.79% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 65,771 shares of company stock worth $12,588,676. Company insiders own 8.16% of the company’s stock.

Quest Diagnostics Company Profile

(Free Report)

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE: DGX) is a leading provider of diagnostic information services that supports clinical decision-making for patients, physicians and healthcare organizations. The company operates a network of clinical laboratories and patient service centers that perform a broad range of laboratory tests and diagnostic assays used in routine care, disease diagnosis, monitoring and screening.

Its services span core clinical laboratory testing, anatomic pathology, molecular and genomic diagnostics, infectious disease testing and toxicology.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DGX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Quest Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quest Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.