Definitive Healthcare Corp. (NASDAQ:DH) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Definitive Healthcare Corp. (NASDAQ:DH – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the nine research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $3.9417.

A number of brokerages have commented on DH. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $3.50 target price on shares of Definitive Healthcare in a report on Thursday, December 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Definitive Healthcare from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Definitive Healthcare in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Definitive Healthcare from $3.00 to $2.75 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Definitive Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, December 28th.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Definitive Healthcare by 2,456.4% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 144,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after acquiring an additional 138,640 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Definitive Healthcare in the second quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in Definitive Healthcare by 44.3% during the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 361,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,408,000 after purchasing an additional 110,894 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Definitive Healthcare during the second quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Definitive Healthcare during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ DH opened at $2.46 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $347.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.47 and a beta of 1.60. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.33. Definitive Healthcare has a 52 week low of $2.15 and a 52 week high of $5.68.

Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. Definitive Healthcare had a negative net margin of 77.88% and a positive return on equity of 3.30%. The company had revenue of $60.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.51 million. Definitive Healthcare has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.230-0.240 EPS and its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.050-0.060 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Definitive Healthcare will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH) is a leading provider of intelligence and analytics on healthcare providers, organizations and the professionals who treat patients. Through its cloud-based platform, the company aggregates data from multiple sources—including claims, government registries, commercial filings and proprietary research—to deliver a unified view of the healthcare landscape. Its solutions enable life sciences companies, healthcare providers, payers and consulting firms to identify market opportunities, optimize sales and marketing efforts, improve operational efficiency and support better patient outcomes.

The company’s flagship offering is a subscription-based data platform that features detailed profiles on physicians, hospitals, health systems and post-acute care facilities.

