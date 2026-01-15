Definitive Healthcare Corp. (NASDAQ:DH) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Definitive Healthcare Corp. (NASDAQ:DH – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the nine research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $3.9417.
A number of brokerages have commented on DH. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $3.50 target price on shares of Definitive Healthcare in a report on Thursday, December 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Definitive Healthcare from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Definitive Healthcare in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Definitive Healthcare from $3.00 to $2.75 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Definitive Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, December 28th.
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Definitive Healthcare
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Definitive Healthcare Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ DH opened at $2.46 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $347.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.47 and a beta of 1.60. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.33. Definitive Healthcare has a 52 week low of $2.15 and a 52 week high of $5.68.
Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. Definitive Healthcare had a negative net margin of 77.88% and a positive return on equity of 3.30%. The company had revenue of $60.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.51 million. Definitive Healthcare has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.230-0.240 EPS and its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.050-0.060 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Definitive Healthcare will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Definitive Healthcare
Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH) is a leading provider of intelligence and analytics on healthcare providers, organizations and the professionals who treat patients. Through its cloud-based platform, the company aggregates data from multiple sources—including claims, government registries, commercial filings and proprietary research—to deliver a unified view of the healthcare landscape. Its solutions enable life sciences companies, healthcare providers, payers and consulting firms to identify market opportunities, optimize sales and marketing efforts, improve operational efficiency and support better patient outcomes.
The company’s flagship offering is a subscription-based data platform that features detailed profiles on physicians, hospitals, health systems and post-acute care facilities.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Definitive Healthcare
- Elon Taking SpaceX Public! $100 Pre-IPO Opportunity!
- How a Family Trust May Be Able To Help Preserve Your Wealth
- A U.S. “birthright” claim worth trillions – activated quietly
- Executive Order 14330: Trump’s Biggest Yet
- If You Keep Cash In A U.S. Bank Account… Read This NOW
Receive News & Ratings for Definitive Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Definitive Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.