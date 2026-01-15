Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-four brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $342.45.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Saia from $283.00 to $326.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 9th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Saia from $365.00 to $330.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 6th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Saia from $305.00 to $374.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 3rd. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Saia in a research note on Wednesday, December 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Saia from $349.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday.

Saia Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SAIA opened at $358.22 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $315.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $305.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The company has a market cap of $9.54 billion, a PE ratio of 33.83 and a beta of 2.09. Saia has a 12 month low of $229.12 and a 12 month high of $538.03.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The transportation company reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $839.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $824.06 million. Saia had a net margin of 8.77% and a return on equity of 11.32%. Saia’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.46 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Saia will post 15.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Donna E. Epps purchased 422 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $277.60 per share, for a total transaction of $117,147.20. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 1,852 shares in the company, valued at $514,115.20. This trade represents a 29.51% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Raymond R. Ramu sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.57, for a total value of $266,570.00. Following the sale, the vice president owned 4,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,306,726.14. The trade was a 16.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Saia

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Saia by 177.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 111 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in Saia during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. AlphaQuest LLC purchased a new stake in Saia during the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Saia by 69.0% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 142 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Saia by 52.9% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 208 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter.

Saia Company Profile

Saia, Inc is a publicly traded transportation company specializing in less-than-truckload (LTL) freight services across North America. Headquartered in Johns Creek, Georgia, the company focuses on the efficient movement of time-sensitive freight for a diverse customer base that spans retail, manufacturing, automotive, and healthcare industries. By leveraging a network of terminals and service centers, Saia provides tailored solutions designed to optimize supply chain performance.

The company’s core offerings include regional, interregional, and national LTL shipping, supported by volumetric LTL and port intermodal services.

Featured Articles

