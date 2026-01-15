OneStream (OS) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of OneStream (NASDAQ: OS) in the last few weeks:

1/8/2026 – OneStream was downgraded by analysts at Raymond James Financial, Inc. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating.

1/7/2026 – OneStream was downgraded by analysts at Guggenheim from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating.

1/7/2026 – OneStream was downgraded by analysts at Loop Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $24.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $25.00.

1/7/2026 – OneStream was downgraded by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating. They now have a $24.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $25.00.

1/7/2026 – OneStream was given a new $24.00 price target on by analysts at Capital One Financial Corporation.

1/7/2026 – OneStream was downgraded by analysts at Wolfe Research from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating.

1/7/2026 – OneStream had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They now have a $24.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $27.00.

1/7/2026 – OneStream had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Mizuho. They now have a $24.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $25.00.

1/7/2026 – OneStream was downgraded by analysts at TD Cowen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $24.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $27.00.

1/7/2026 – OneStream was downgraded by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

1/7/2026 – OneStream was downgraded by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $24.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $26.00.

1/6/2026 – OneStream was downgraded by analysts at Cowen Inc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

1/6/2026 – OneStream was given a new $24.00 price target on by analysts at Truist Financial Corporation.

1/6/2026 – OneStream was downgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $24.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $28.00.

1/6/2026 – OneStream was given a new $24.00 price target on by analysts at Robert W. Baird.

1/6/2026 – OneStream was downgraded by analysts at William Blair from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating.

1/6/2026 – OneStream was downgraded by analysts at Wedbush from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $24.00 price target on the stock.

1/6/2026 – OneStream was downgraded by analysts at Truist Financial Corporation from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

1/6/2026 – OneStream was downgraded by analysts at Mizuho from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

1/6/2026 – OneStream was downgraded by analysts at Baird R W from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

12/23/2025 – OneStream had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $25.00 to $24.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

12/16/2025 – OneStream is now covered by analysts at BTIG Research. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock.

12/16/2025 – OneStream was upgraded by analysts at BTIG Research to a “strong-buy” rating.

12/2/2025 – OneStream is now covered by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock.

12/1/2025 – OneStream was upgraded by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities to a “strong-buy” rating.

Insider Activity at OneStream

In related news, CRO Ken Hohenstein sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.21, for a total value of $688,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive directly owned 990,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,054,438.81. This trade represents a 3.88% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Pamela Mcintyre sold 6,505 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.58, for a total transaction of $153,387.90. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 58,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,387,612.26. This represents a 9.95% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 56,076 shares of company stock valued at $1,011,482 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 12.77% of the company’s stock.

Get OneStream Inc alerts:

OneStream Software, Inc (NASDAQ: OS) is a software company specializing in unified Corporate Performance Management (CPM) solutions. The company’s flagship OneStream XF platform consolidates financial data, budgeting and forecasting, reporting and analytics into a single, extensible cloud solution. By replacing legacy CPM applications and manual, spreadsheet-driven processes, OneStream enables organizations to streamline financial close, improve data accuracy and accelerate decision-making across the finance function.

Built on a single codebase, the OneStream XF platform offers a marketplace of prebuilt financial applications and reporting templates that can be deployed on demand.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for OneStream Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OneStream Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.