Manning & Napier Advisors LLC Sells 29,843 Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company $BDX

Manning & Napier Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report) by 45.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 35,685 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 29,843 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company were worth $6,679,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 98.2% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,770 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 877 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC grew its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 20.4% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 7,977 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,827,000 after buying an additional 1,354 shares during the last quarter. Apella Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 4.9% in the second quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 1,616 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Czech National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 70,056 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $12,067,000 after acquiring an additional 4,106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. boosted its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. now owns 101,333 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $17,455,000 after acquiring an additional 10,355 shares during the period. 86.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Becton Dickinson and Company alerts:

Becton, Dickinson and Company Price Performance

Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company stock opened at $207.26 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $194.68 and a 200 day moving average of $188.93. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 52 week low of $162.29 and a 52 week high of $251.99. The company has a market cap of $59.05 billion, a PE ratio of 35.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Increases Dividend

Becton, Dickinson and Company ( NYSE:BDX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.92 by $0.04. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a net margin of 7.68% and a return on equity of 16.42%. The business had revenue of $5.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.81 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Becton, Dickinson and Company has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.750-15.050 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 14.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 8th were paid a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 8th. This is an increase from Becton, Dickinson and Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.0%. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s payout ratio is currently 72.04%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BDX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 7th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $202.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 17th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $197.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $207.64.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on BDX

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Michael David Garrison sold 629 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.03, for a total value of $123,302.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 13,105 shares in the company, valued at $2,568,973.15. This trade represents a 4.58% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bertram L. Scott sold 217 shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.58, for a total value of $38,317.86. Following the sale, the director owned 35,816 shares in the company, valued at $6,324,389.28. This represents a 0.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 1,052 shares of company stock valued at $201,235 over the last 90 days. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Profile

(Free Report)

Becton, Dickinson and Company (BDX) is a global medical technology company that develops, manufactures and sells a broad range of medical devices, instrument systems and reagents. BD’s products are used by healthcare institutions, clinical laboratories, life science researchers and the pharmaceutical industry to enable safe, effective delivery of care, specimen collection and diagnostic testing. The company’s operations span multiple business areas focused on medical devices, life sciences research tools and interventional technologies.

BD’s product portfolio includes single-use medical devices such as syringes, needles, needlesafety and injection systems, infusion therapy and medication management solutions, as well as vascular access, urology and oncology devices acquired through its interventional business.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Becton Dickinson and Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Becton Dickinson and Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.