Manning & Napier Advisors LLC Sells 72,668 Shares of Smurfit Westrock PLC $SW

Manning & Napier Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Smurfit Westrock PLC (NYSE:SW – Free Report) by 47.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 79,552 shares of the company’s stock after selling 72,668 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC’s holdings in Smurfit Westrock were worth $3,387,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Smurfit Westrock by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 80,421,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,472,329,000 after buying an additional 1,233,997 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Smurfit Westrock by 1.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,779,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $896,661,000 after acquiring an additional 339,787 shares during the period. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd lifted its stake in Smurfit Westrock by 81.9% in the second quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd now owns 18,400,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $793,978,000 after acquiring an additional 8,286,205 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Smurfit Westrock in the second quarter valued at $749,735,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Smurfit Westrock by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,500,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,812,000 after purchasing an additional 1,399,464 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.38% of the company’s stock.

Smurfit Westrock Trading Up 0.1%

NYSE:SW opened at $42.72 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.88 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Smurfit Westrock PLC has a one year low of $32.73 and a one year high of $56.05. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.70.

Smurfit Westrock Dividend Announcement

Smurfit Westrock ( NYSE:SW Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.10). Smurfit Westrock had a net margin of 2.40% and a return on equity of 6.21%. The business had revenue of $8 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.89 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Smurfit Westrock PLC will post 3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 14th were issued a $0.4308 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 14th. Smurfit Westrock’s payout ratio is 120.28%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on SW shares. Argus dropped their target price on shares of Smurfit Westrock from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 9th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Smurfit Westrock from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. Zacks Research raised Smurfit Westrock from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 9th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $51.00 target price on Smurfit Westrock in a report on Thursday, December 18th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Smurfit Westrock from $63.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.60.

About Smurfit Westrock

Smurfit Westrock Plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells containerboard, corrugated containers, and other paper-based packaging products in Ireland and internationally. The company produces containerboard that it converts into corrugated containers or sells to third parties, as well as produces other types of paper, such as consumer packaging board, sack paper, graphic paper, solid board and graphic board, and other paper-based packaging products, such as consumer packaging, solid board packaging, paper sacks, and other packaging products, including bag-in-box.

