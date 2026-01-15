Short Interest in Alpha Architect International Quantitative Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:IMOM) Rises By 298.7%

Alpha Architect International Quantitative Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:IMOM – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totaling 21,432 shares, a growth of 298.7% from the December 15th total of 5,375 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,687 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the company are sold short. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,687 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Alpha Architect International Quantitative Momentum ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:IMOM opened at $41.40 on Thursday. Alpha Architect International Quantitative Momentum ETF has a 1 year low of $24.24 and a 1 year high of $41.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $38.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.10. The company has a market cap of $129.17 million, a P/E ratio of 23.34 and a beta of 0.92.

Alpha Architect International Quantitative Momentum ETF Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.9636 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 23rd.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Alpha Architect International Quantitative Momentum ETF

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Alpha Architect International Quantitative Momentum ETF stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in Alpha Architect International Quantitative Momentum ETF ( NASDAQ:IMOM Free Report ) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 21,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $777,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned approximately 0.67% of Alpha Architect International Quantitative Momentum ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

The Alpha Architect International Quantitative Momentum ETF (IMOM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an active, equal-weighted portfolio of developed-market ex-North America stocks, screened for their strong and consistent momentum. IMOM was launched on Dec 23, 2015 and is issued by Alpha Architect.

