Short Interest in Alpha Architect International Quantitative Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:IMOM) Rises By 298.7%

Alpha Architect International Quantitative Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:IMOM – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totaling 21,432 shares, a growth of 298.7% from the December 15th total of 5,375 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,687 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the company are sold short. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,687 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.
Alpha Architect International Quantitative Momentum ETF Price Performance
NASDAQ:IMOM opened at $41.40 on Thursday. Alpha Architect International Quantitative Momentum ETF has a 1 year low of $24.24 and a 1 year high of $41.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $38.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.10. The company has a market cap of $129.17 million, a P/E ratio of 23.34 and a beta of 0.92.
Alpha Architect International Quantitative Momentum ETF Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.9636 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 23rd.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Alpha Architect International Quantitative Momentum ETF
The Alpha Architect International Quantitative Momentum ETF (IMOM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an active, equal-weighted portfolio of developed-market ex-North America stocks, screened for their strong and consistent momentum. IMOM was launched on Dec 23, 2015 and is issued by Alpha Architect.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Alpha Architect International Quantitative Momentum ETF
- Elon Taking SpaceX Public! $100 Pre-IPO Opportunity!
- How a Family Trust May Be Able To Help Preserve Your Wealth
- A U.S. “birthright” claim worth trillions – activated quietly
- Executive Order 14330: Trump’s Biggest Yet
- If You Keep Cash In A U.S. Bank Account… Read This NOW
Receive News & Ratings for Alpha Architect International Quantitative Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpha Architect International Quantitative Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.