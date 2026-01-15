NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA Stock Holdings Lifted by SOA Wealth Advisors LLC.

SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its position in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 160,177 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,999 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA makes up about 3.0% of SOA Wealth Advisors LLC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $29,886,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NVDA. Center for Financial Planning Inc. lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 4.6% in the second quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 8,429 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,332,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Svenska Handelsbanken AB publ acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,316,000. Atria Investments Inc raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 942,208 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $148,859,000 after acquiring an additional 29,479 shares in the last quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp now owns 81,322 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $12,848,000 after purchasing an additional 2,484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whalen Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter. Whalen Wealth Management Inc. now owns 36,490 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $6,808,000 after purchasing an additional 6,162 shares during the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

NVIDIA Stock Down 1.4%

NVDA stock opened at $183.14 on Thursday. NVIDIA Corporation has a twelve month low of $86.62 and a twelve month high of $212.19. The company has a quick ratio of 3.71, a current ratio of 4.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of $4.45 trillion, a PE ratio of 45.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 2.31. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $184.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $180.36.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 19th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.07. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 99.24% and a net margin of 53.01%.The company had revenue of $57.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 62.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 4th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 4th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.0%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is currently 0.99%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on NVDA shares. New Street Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $307.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Daiwa Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $165.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 17th. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $275.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Friday, December 26th. Wedbush raised their price target on NVIDIA from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. Finally, Arete Research boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $244.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-seven have issued a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $262.32.

View Our Latest Stock Report on NVIDIA

Insider Transactions at NVIDIA

In related news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 69,840 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.85, for a total value of $12,421,044.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 1,424,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $253,365,643.55. The trade was a 4.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 222,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.17, for a total transaction of $40,087,825.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 7,621,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,373,157,187.01. This trade represents a 2.84% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,761,474 shares of company stock worth $321,897,742. 4.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Key Headlines Impacting NVIDIA

Here are the key news stories impacting NVIDIA this week:

About NVIDIA

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation, founded in 1993 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a global technology company that designs and develops graphics processing units (GPUs) and system-on-chip (SoC) technologies. Co-founded by Jensen Huang, who serves as president and chief executive officer, along with Chris Malachowsky and Curtis Priem, NVIDIA has grown from a graphics-focused chipmaker into a broad provider of accelerated computing hardware and software for multiple industries.

The company’s product portfolio spans discrete GPUs for gaming and professional visualization (marketed under the GeForce and NVIDIA RTX lines), high-performance data center accelerators used for AI training and inference (including widely adopted platforms such as the A100 and H100 series), and Tegra SoCs for automotive and edge applications.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.