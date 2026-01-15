Short Interest in Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PICB) Rises By 290.1%

Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PICB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totaling 33,275 shares, an increase of 290.1% from the December 15th total of 8,529 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 69,424 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days. Based on an average daily volume of 69,424 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1%

Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $23.86 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.77. Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $21.29 and a 12 month high of $24.31.

Get Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $31,000. First United Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $50,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $155,000. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $206,000.

Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

PowerShares International Corporate Bond Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called the S&P International Corporate Bond Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in the securities that comprise the Index. The Index measures the performance of investment grade corporate bonds issued by non-the United States issuers in the currencies: Australian Dollar, British Pound, Canadian Dollar, Euro, Japanese Yen, Swiss Franc, Danish Krone, New Zealand Dollar, Norwegian Krone and Swedish Krona.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.