iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust (NYSEARCA:GSG) Sets New 52-Week High – Here’s Why

iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust (NYSEARCA:GSG – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $24.36 and last traded at $24.02, with a volume of 1178825 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.08.

iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust Stock Down 0.2%

The firm has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 0.25. The company’s fifty day moving average is $23.21 and its 200 day moving average is $22.87.

Institutional Trading of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $208,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust by 224.3% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 92,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,114,000 after purchasing an additional 63,670 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust by 23.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 2,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust by 262.4% in the third quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 43,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after buying an additional 31,721 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust by 71.0% during the third quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 780,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,917,000 after buying an additional 323,907 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.67% of the company’s stock.

iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust Company Profile

iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust (The Trust) is an investment trust that issues units of beneficial interest (shares) representing fractional undivided beneficial interests in its net assets. The Trust’s objective is to track the results of a fully collateralized investment in futures contracts on an index composed of a diversified group of commodities futures and to track the investment returns of the index before payment of the Trust’s expenses and liabilities. The Trust is a commodity pool.

