Allegiant Travel Company (NASDAQ:ALGT) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Allegiant Travel Company (NASDAQ:ALGT – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $91.20.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ALGT. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Allegiant Travel from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Allegiant Travel from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 9th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Allegiant Travel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, December 28th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Allegiant Travel from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Allegiant Travel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 12th.

Get Allegiant Travel alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Allegiant Travel

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Allegiant Travel Stock Up 0.5%

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hantz Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Allegiant Travel by 442.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 542 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Allegiant Travel by 28.3% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 930 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Allegiant Travel by 58.1% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,108 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in Allegiant Travel by 43.7% in the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,227 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC raised its holdings in Allegiant Travel by 119.2% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 1,120 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 609 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.81% of the company’s stock.

ALGT stock opened at $86.49 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $79.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.32. The company has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.64. Allegiant Travel has a 52 week low of $39.80 and a 52 week high of $107.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The transportation company reported ($2.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.84) by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $561.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $575.13 million. Allegiant Travel had a negative net margin of 11.36% and a positive return on equity of 5.24%. Allegiant Travel’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($2.02) EPS. Allegiant Travel has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.000- EPS and its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.500-2.500 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Allegiant Travel will post 7.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Allegiant Travel Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Allegiant Travel Company is a holding company that operates Allegiant Air, a low?cost leisure airline offering scheduled and charter air service. The company focuses on connecting underserved secondary markets with popular vacation destinations across the United States. By targeting price?sensitive leisure travelers, Allegiant Air operates a point?to?point network that avoids the traditional hub?and?spoke model, providing non?stop flights from smaller cities to resort and entertainment hubs.

In addition to its core flight operations, Allegiant Travel Company offers packaged travel services that include hotel accommodations, rental cars and attraction tickets through its online portal.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Allegiant Travel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegiant Travel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.