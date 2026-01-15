FactSet Research Systems Inc. $FDS Shares Acquired by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 354,387 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,167 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $100,883,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. grew its position in FactSet Research Systems by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 100,892 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,905,000 after purchasing an additional 1,616 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Corp purchased a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the third quarter worth about $25,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in FactSet Research Systems by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 33,394 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,567,000 after buying an additional 777 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP raised its position in FactSet Research Systems by 28.6% during the 3rd quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 845 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ORG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 129.8% in the 3rd quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 301 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. 91.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Positive Sentiment: FactSet reported a quarter that beat consensus (Q report: $4.51 EPS vs $4.36 exp.; revenue ~$607.6M) and set FY2026 guidance of $16.90–$17.60 EPS; the board also authorized a $600M share-repurchase program and the company pays a $1.10 quarterly dividend — supportive fundamentals and shareholder-return actions. MarketBeat FDS report

FactSet reported a quarter that beat consensus (Q report: $4.51 EPS vs $4.36 exp.; revenue ~$607.6M) and set FY2026 guidance of $16.90–$17.60 EPS; the board also authorized a $600M share-repurchase program and the company pays a $1.10 quarterly dividend — supportive fundamentals and shareholder-return actions. Positive Sentiment: Bullish analyst/coverage pieces argue the stock looks inexpensive relative to growth acceleration potential, helping demand. Seeking Alpha article

Bullish analyst/coverage pieces argue the stock looks inexpensive relative to growth acceleration potential, helping demand. Neutral Sentiment: Coverage noting FactSet’s role supporting capital markets and sector commentary may provide broader, sideways interest rather than a direct catalyst. Kalkine article

Coverage noting FactSet’s role supporting capital markets and sector commentary may provide broader, sideways interest rather than a direct catalyst. Negative Sentiment: Two directors disclosed sizable stock sales (Laurie Siegel and Malcolm Frank each sold 2,572 shares recently, materially reducing their holdings), which can create negative investor sentiment even if sales are non-fundamental. SEC filing (Malcolm Frank) Insider selling summary

Two directors disclosed sizable stock sales (Laurie Siegel and Malcolm Frank each sold 2,572 shares recently, materially reducing their holdings), which can create negative investor sentiment even if sales are non-fundamental. Negative Sentiment: Brokerage sentiment remains weak: consensus “Reduce” rating, several underweight/sell ratings and recent notes (Wells Fargo nudged its target slightly higher to $265 but kept an underweight call) are headwinds because targets remain below the current market price. Benzinga (Wells Fargo note) AmericanBankingNews consensus

Brokerage sentiment remains weak: consensus “Reduce” rating, several underweight/sell ratings and recent notes (Wells Fargo nudged its target slightly higher to $265 but kept an underweight call) are headwinds because targets remain below the current market price. Negative Sentiment: MarketWatch notes FactSet underperformed peers recently, signaling relative weakness that could pressure sentiment until growth re-acceleration is clearer. MarketWatch piece

Shares of FDS stock opened at $295.77 on Thursday. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a twelve month low of $250.50 and a twelve month high of $477.92. The stock has a market cap of $10.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.81, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $283.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $329.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 18th. The business services provider reported $4.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.36 by $0.15. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 25.40% and a return on equity of 30.49%. The firm had revenue of $607.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $599.69 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.37 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. FactSet Research Systems has set its FY 2026 guidance at 16.900-17.600 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 17.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 28th were given a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 28th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.5%. FactSet Research Systems’s payout ratio is presently 27.99%.

FactSet Research Systems declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, December 18th that authorizes the company to repurchase $600.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the business services provider to buy up to 5.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $372.00 to $295.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 19th. Barclays dropped their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $390.00 to $300.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 19th. Morgan Stanley set a $307.00 price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $282.00 to $253.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research restated an “underperform” rating and set a $290.00 price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Friday, November 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and five have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FactSet Research Systems currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $313.00.

In other FactSet Research Systems news, EVP Goran Skoko acquired 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $252.93 per share, for a total transaction of $126,465.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president owned 9,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,324,932.56. This trade represents a 5.75% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Malcolm Frank sold 2,572 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.70, for a total transaction of $760,540.40. Following the sale, the director owned 879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $259,920.30. This trade represents a 74.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

About FactSet Research Systems



FactSet Research Systems Inc operates as a global provider of integrated financial data and analytics to the investment community. Founded in 1978 and headquartered in Norwalk, Connecticut, the company offers a unified platform that aggregates content from thousands of sources, delivering real-time and historical market data, company fundamentals, estimates, fixed-income information and proprietary analytics to portfolio managers, research analysts, investment bankers and risk officers.

The company’s core products include the FactSet Workstation, an application offering customizable screening, charting, portfolio analysis and news; APIs and data feeds for seamless integration into proprietary systems; and cloud-based solutions for thematic research and quantitative strategies.

