Nordea Investment Management AB Has $91.30 Million Stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. $CMG

Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,333,587 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,823 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $91,302,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 0.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 123,457,125 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $6,932,118,000 after purchasing an additional 993,798 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 33,111,508 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,859,211,000 after acquiring an additional 606,190 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 29,659,508 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,657,193,000 after acquiring an additional 325,926 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 21,257,666 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,193,618,000 after acquiring an additional 595,038 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,001,668,000. Institutional investors own 91.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CMG shares. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Northcoast Research downgraded Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Mizuho upped their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 9th. Barclays raised their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 7th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $58.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have given a Buy rating and thirteen have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.00.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Up 2.8%

NYSE:CMG opened at $40.51 on Thursday. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.75 and a 12-month high of $59.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $35.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.65.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 45.39% and a net margin of 13.04%.The business had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill is a fast-casual restaurant company known for its Mexican-inspired menu of burritos, bowls, tacos and salads. Founded in 1993 by Steve Ells, the chain emphasizes fresh, customizable meals made from a limited menu of core ingredients and a focus on ingredient quality. Chipotle operates primarily company-owned restaurants and offers dine-in, takeout, catering and delivery through its own digital platforms and third-party partners.

The company is headquartered in Newport Beach, California, and traces its roots to Denver, Colorado.

