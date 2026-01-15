Retirement Planning Group LLC Makes New Investment in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF $IWD

Retirement Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 2,623 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $534,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of IWD. Clayton Financial Group LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Advantage Trust Co bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. RMG Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Access Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Clarity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.93% of the company’s stock.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Stock Up 0.4%

Shares of NYSEARCA IWD opened at $218.32 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $209.78 and its 200 day moving average is $203.64. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $163.19 and a 52 week high of $218.51. The company has a market cap of $71.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 0.89.

About iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index). The Index represents approximately 50% of the total market capitalization of the Russell 1000 Index. The Index measures the large-capital value sector of the United States equity market.

