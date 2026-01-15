Retirement Planning Group LLC Invests $1.54 Million in Leidos Holdings, Inc. $LDOS

Retirement Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 8,141 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,538,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Leidos by 3.3% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,528,630 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $556,677,000 after acquiring an additional 111,813 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in Leidos by 3.7% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,909,142 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $460,203,000 after acquiring an additional 103,321 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Leidos during the second quarter valued at approximately $261,501,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Leidos by 64.4% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,529,261 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $241,256,000 after purchasing an additional 598,974 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Leidos by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,433,712 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $223,731,000 after acquiring an additional 250,555 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.12% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Elizabeth A. Porter sold 3,000 shares of Leidos stock in a transaction on Friday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.04, for a total transaction of $543,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 41,575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,526,738. The trade was a 6.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on LDOS. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Leidos in a research note on Monday, December 29th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Leidos in a research report on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on Leidos from $185.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $220.00 price target on shares of Leidos in a report on Wednesday, January 7th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Leidos from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Leidos has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $214.18.

Shares of LDOS opened at $190.55 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $189.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $182.36. The company has a market cap of $24.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $123.62 and a twelve month high of $205.77.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The aerospace company reported $3.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.61 by $0.44. Leidos had a return on equity of 33.02% and a net margin of 8.11%.The firm had revenue of $4.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.28 billion. Leidos has set its FY 2025 guidance at 11.450-11.75 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 10.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 15th were paid a $0.43 dividend. This is a boost from Leidos’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 15th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.04%.

Leidos is an American technology and engineering company that provides services and solutions to government and commercial customers, with a strong focus on national security, defense, intelligence, and civil government markets. The company delivers systems integration, engineering, cybersecurity, software development, data analytics, cloud migration and managed IT services, as well as mission support for complex programs. Leidos’ work spans areas such as C4ISR (command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance), secure communications, sensors and systems engineering, and health IT solutions for public-sector healthcare programs.

Leidos traces its corporate roots to Science Applications International Corporation (SAIC) and emerged as an independent, publicly traded company following a corporate separation in 2013.

