GWN Securities Inc. Reduces Stock Position in PepsiCo, Inc. $PEP

GWN Securities Inc. lessened its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 55.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,818 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,724 shares during the period. GWN Securities Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $545,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 1.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 136,936,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,081,034,000 after buying an additional 1,761,785 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 58,419,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,713,757,000 after acquiring an additional 920,045 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 32,675,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,301,240,000 after purchasing an additional 86,695 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in PepsiCo by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 29,031,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,833,406,000 after purchasing an additional 2,556,163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in PepsiCo in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,330,594,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo stock opened at $145.92 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $199.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $145.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $144.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $127.60 and a 12-month high of $160.15.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 6th. Investors of record on Friday, December 5th were paid a dividend of $1.4225 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 5th. This represents a $5.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.9%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is presently 108.17%.

PEP has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on PepsiCo from $165.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 10th. UBS Group dropped their target price on PepsiCo from $172.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Wall Street Zen cut shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 27th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Friday, January 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $150.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $158.58.

PepsiCo, Inc (NASDAQ: PEP) is a multinational food and beverage company headquartered in Purchase, New York. The company develops, manufactures, markets and sells a broad portfolio of branded food and beverage products, including carbonated and noncarbonated soft drinks, bottled water, sports drinks, juices, ready-to-drink teas and coffees, salty snacks, cereals, and other convenient foods. Its leading consumer brands include Pepsi, Mountain Dew, Gatorade, Tropicana, Quaker, Lay’s, Doritos and Cheetos, among others.

Formed through the 1965 merger of Pepsi-Cola and Frito-Lay, PepsiCo has grown into a global business with integrated manufacturing, distribution and marketing operations.

