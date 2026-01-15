Retirement Planning Group LLC Makes New $714,000 Investment in Crane $CR

Retirement Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in Crane (NYSE:CR – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,876 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $714,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Crane in the second quarter worth approximately $190,533,000. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Crane by 5,159.8% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 232,851 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $44,216,000 after acquiring an additional 228,424 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Crane by 299.7% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 234,131 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $43,876,000 after acquiring an additional 175,554 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Crane by 117.5% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 216,314 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $41,076,000 after purchasing an additional 116,881 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Crane by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 440,817 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $67,524,000 after purchasing an additional 84,278 shares during the last quarter. 75.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on CR shares. Wolfe Research set a $215.00 price target on shares of Crane and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 4th. CJS Securities upgraded Crane to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 11th. DA Davidson set a $235.00 price target on Crane in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Crane in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Crane from $202.00 to $200.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Crane currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $221.83.

CR opened at $203.19 on Thursday. Crane has a one year low of $127.04 and a one year high of $207.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $187.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $187.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.91, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.24.

Crane (NYSE:CR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 27th. The conglomerate reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $589.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $578.54 million. Crane had a return on equity of 24.45% and a net margin of 13.10%.The business’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.38 earnings per share. Crane has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.750-5.950 EPS. Analysts predict that Crane will post 7.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 28th were issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 28th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. Crane’s dividend payout ratio is 14.74%.

Crane Co, headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut, is a diversified manufacturer of engineered industrial products serving customers around the world. The company operates through two primary segments: Aerospace & Electronics and Engineered Materials. Its Aerospace & Electronics division designs and produces valves, fittings, manifolds, and filtration systems for aircraft fuel, hydraulics, and environmental control systems. The Engineered Materials segment focuses on advanced polymers, heat exchangers, and specialized composite solutions for industries including chemical processing, semiconductor manufacturing, and power generation.

With roots dating back to its founding in 1855 in Chicago by R.T.

