Unity Software Inc. $U Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. lessened its holdings in Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Free Report) by 18.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,158,433 shares of the company’s stock after selling 478,768 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc.’s holdings in Unity Software were worth $86,424,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in U. Slate Path Capital LP increased its holdings in Unity Software by 25.4% in the 2nd quarter. Slate Path Capital LP now owns 20,016,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,410,000 after purchasing an additional 4,048,484 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Unity Software in the second quarter worth about $151,221,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Unity Software by 0.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,064,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,587,000 after buying an additional 36,105 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Unity Software by 37.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,628,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,006,000 after buying an additional 1,270,798 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in Unity Software by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,017,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,015,000 after acquiring an additional 243,990 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Unity Software alerts:

Unity Software Price Performance

Shares of U stock opened at $42.02 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $43.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.23. The firm has a market cap of $17.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.02, a P/E/G ratio of 47.87 and a beta of 2.04. Unity Software Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.33 and a 1-year high of $52.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 2.78.

Insider Transactions at Unity Software

Unity Software ( NYSE:U Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $470.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $452.87 million. Unity Software had a negative net margin of 24.15% and a negative return on equity of 9.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.31) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Unity Software Inc. will post -1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Matthew S. Bromberg sold 41,025 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.38, for a total transaction of $1,697,614.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,192,541 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,347,346.58. This represents a 3.33% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Alexander Blum sold 40,693 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.38, for a total value of $1,683,876.34. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 563,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,301,822.84. The trade was a 6.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 1,647,935 shares of company stock valued at $75,174,498 over the last quarter. Insiders own 3.61% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler raised shares of Unity Software from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 11th. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Unity Software from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 2nd. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Unity Software from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 11th. Arete Research raised shares of Unity Software from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, December 1st. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Unity Software from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Unity Software has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.27.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Unity Software

About Unity Software

(Free Report)

Unity Software is a leading provider of a real-time 3D development platform that enables creators across industries to design, build and operate interactive, real-time experiences. Originally focused on the game development market, Unity’s technology now extends into sectors such as film, automotive, architecture, engineering and construction, delivering immersive content for mobile, desktop, console, augmented reality and virtual reality devices. The company’s core offering comprises a suite of authoring tools, runtime engines and cloud services that streamline the creation and deployment of interactive 3D applications.

The Unity Editor serves as the central hub where developers design scenes, script behavior and iterate on assets.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding U? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Unity Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unity Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.