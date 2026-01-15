Retirement Planning Group LLC Takes $758,000 Position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF $IYW

Retirement Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 3,872 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $758,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 189.3% in the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 162 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Bangor Savings Bank acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the third quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Abound Wealth Management purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the third quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.65% of the company’s stock.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Stock Performance

iShares U.S. Technology ETF stock opened at $199.26 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $20.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.95 and a beta of 1.23. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a one year low of $117.55 and a one year high of $211.98. The business has a fifty day moving average of $199.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $191.96.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the technology sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as software and computer services and technology hardware and equipment.

