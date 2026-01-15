Retirement Planning Group LLC Acquires Shares of 37,257 Simplify High Yield ETF $CDX

Retirement Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Simplify High Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:CDX – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 37,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $854,000. Retirement Planning Group LLC owned approximately 0.21% of Simplify High Yield ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CDX. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Simplify High Yield ETF by 54.2% during the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 862,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,118,000 after purchasing an additional 303,406 shares in the last quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. bought a new stake in Simplify High Yield ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,209,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in Simplify High Yield ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,085,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Simplify High Yield ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $223,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Simplify High Yield ETF by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 84,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,963,000 after acquiring an additional 5,142 shares in the last quarter.

Simplify High Yield ETF Price Performance

Shares of CDX stock opened at $22.30 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.45 and its 200 day moving average is $22.76. Simplify High Yield ETF has a 1-year low of $21.77 and a 1-year high of $24.89. The company has a market cap of $451.13 million, a P/E ratio of 11.17 and a beta of 0.33.

Simplify High Yield ETF Profile

The Simplify High Yield PLUS Credit Hedge ETF (CDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund is a fund-of-funds that invests in US high-yield bond ETFs with different maturities. It also provides a credit hedge overlay, which may contain S&P 500 Index (SPX) puts. CDX was launched on Feb 14, 2022 and is managed by Simplify.

