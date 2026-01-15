13,255 Shares in ConocoPhillips $COP Bought by Retirement Planning Group LLC

Retirement Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 13,255 shares of the energy producer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,254,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Range Financial Group LLC lifted its position in ConocoPhillips by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Range Financial Group LLC now owns 3,538 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its position in ConocoPhillips by 4.8% in the second quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 63,098 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $5,662,000 after acquiring an additional 2,918 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Financial Group raised its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1.7% during the second quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 11,379 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Veracity Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 10.7% during the second quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 2,345 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Finally, Fragasso Financial Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 14.7% during the second quarter. Fragasso Financial Advisors Inc now owns 3,219 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.36% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $115.00 to $111.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 6th. Roth Capital lowered their target price on ConocoPhillips from $108.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Susquehanna cut their price target on ConocoPhillips to $113.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Mizuho raised their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $120.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 12th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Monday, December 29th. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.76.

ConocoPhillips Stock Performance

Shares of COP stock opened at $100.32 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.19, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.32. ConocoPhillips has a one year low of $79.88 and a one year high of $106.20. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.32.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The energy producer reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.20. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 14.25%.The firm had revenue of $15.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.78 earnings per share. ConocoPhillips’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ConocoPhillips Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 17th were paid a dividend of $0.84 per share. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.3%. This is a boost from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 17th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.52%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other ConocoPhillips news, Director William H. Mcraven bought 5,768 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $86.68 per share, for a total transaction of $499,970.24. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 5,768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $499,970.24. This trade represents a ? increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 500,708 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.50, for a total transaction of $46,315,490.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 325,972 shares in the company, valued at $30,152,410. This trade represents a 60.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips (NYSE: COP) is a Houston-based international energy company focused on exploration and production of oil and natural gas. Formed in 2002 through the merger of Conoco Inc and Phillips Petroleum Company, the firm operates as an independent upstream company that explores for, develops and produces crude oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids across a portfolio of global assets.

The company’s activities span conventional and unconventional resources and include onshore and offshore operations in multiple regions around the world.

