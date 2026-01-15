GWN Securities Inc. Lowers Holdings in Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF $PSFF

GWN Securities Inc. decreased its position in shares of Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF (BATS:PSFF – Free Report) by 54.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,139 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,945 shares during the quarter. GWN Securities Inc. owned approximately 0.15% of Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF worth $731,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PSFF. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $207,000. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF by 566.5% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 6,316 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors bought a new position in shares of Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Companies Inc. purchased a new position in Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $274,000.

Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF Stock Up 15.8%

Shares of BATS:PSFF opened at $32.45 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $32.10 and a 200 day moving average of $31.52. The company has a market capitalization of $513.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.86 and a beta of 0.47. Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF has a 52 week low of $26.30 and a 52 week high of $30.88.

Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF Company Profile

The Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF (PSFF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds of Pacer Swan SOS ETFs that provide exposure to US securities while limiting downside risk with buffers and caps over one year. PSFF was launched on Dec 29, 2020 and is managed by Pacer.

