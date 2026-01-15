Klingman & Associates LLC Acquires Shares of 4,707 Vanguard Energy ETF $VDE

Klingman & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $592,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VDE. Beacon Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 887,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,654,000 after buying an additional 132,853 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 9.0% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 860,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,534,000 after acquiring an additional 71,067 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 23,247.2% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 353,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,106,000 after acquiring an additional 351,963 shares during the last quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF by 2.7% in the second quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC now owns 344,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,998,000 after acquiring an additional 9,149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF by 90.8% in the second quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 307,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,578,000 after acquiring an additional 146,147 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Energy ETF alerts:

Vanguard Energy ETF Trading Up 2.2%

Shares of NYSEARCA:VDE opened at $135.35 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 0.77. Vanguard Energy ETF has a 1-year low of $103.07 and a 1-year high of $136.96. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $127.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $124.75.

Vanguard Energy ETF Profile

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies whose businesses are dominated by activities, such as the construction or provision of oil rigs, drilling equipment, and other energy-related service and equipment (such as seismic data collection), or companies engaged in the exploration, production, marketing, refining, and/or transportation of oil and gas products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.