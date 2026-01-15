New York State Teachers Retirement System Makes New $13.08 Million Investment in Talen Energy Corporation $TLN

New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in Talen Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:TLN – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 30,755 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $13,083,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.07% of Talen Energy at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. MAI Capital Management increased its position in shares of Talen Energy by 115.7% in the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 110 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC grew its stake in Talen Energy by 1.7% during the second quarter. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC now owns 3,665 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,066,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Talen Energy by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 1,379 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $401,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Grove Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Talen Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp bought a new stake in shares of Talen Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. 0.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Talen Energy Stock Down 0.5%

Shares of TLN opened at $374.83 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.29. Talen Energy Corporation has a 52 week low of $158.08 and a 52 week high of $451.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.13, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $373.82 and a 200-day moving average of $374.16.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Talen Energy ( NASDAQ:TLN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $4.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.01 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $812.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $707.90 million. Talen Energy had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 9.83%.Talen Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.16 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Talen Energy Corporation will post 15.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TLN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Talen Energy from $439.00 to $457.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Talen Energy from $432.00 to $442.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 20th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on Talen Energy in a report on Monday, September 22nd. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $418.00 price target for the company. Zacks Research lowered Talen Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 18th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Talen Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $396.50.

About Talen Energy

Talen Energy Inc is an independent power producer that develops and operates a diversified portfolio of thermal and renewable generation facilities across the United States. The company supplies wholesale electricity and related services to utilities, large industrial customers, and power marketers, participating actively in regional markets such as PJM Interconnection and the Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT). Talen’s asset base comprises a mix of natural gas-fired, coal-fired and nuclear generation, supplemented by battery storage and other flexible resources designed to support the evolving needs of the grid.

Established in December 2015 through the combination of the competitive generation businesses previously held by two major utility groups, Talen Energy was structured as a standalone, publicly traded entity on the NASDAQ stock exchange (TLN).

