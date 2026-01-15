MGO One Seven LLC Acquires 44,269 Shares of Johnson & Johnson $JNJ

MGO One Seven LLC grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 54.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 126,007 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,269 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson comprises approximately 0.5% of MGO One Seven LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. MGO One Seven LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $23,364,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nexus Investment Management ULC boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.1% during the third quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC now owns 9,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,749,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 195,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,243,000 after acquiring an additional 31,130 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 53,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,865,000 after acquiring an additional 6,991 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 3rd quarter worth $260,000. Finally, Tema Etfs LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the third quarter valued at about $7,575,000. Institutional investors own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on JNJ. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Friday, October 31st. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $203.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Loop Capital set a $190.00 price target on Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Daiwa America upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada set a $240.00 target price on Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, December 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $213.33.

NYSE:JNJ opened at $218.53 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $204.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $186.04. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $141.50 and a 1 year high of $218.86. The company has a market capitalization of $526.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.34.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 14th. The company reported $2.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by $0.04. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 32.73% and a net margin of 27.26%.The firm had revenue of $23.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.42 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 24th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 24th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.19%.

Johnson & Johnson is a multinational healthcare company headquartered in New Brunswick, New Jersey, that develops, manufactures and markets a broad range of products across pharmaceuticals, medical devices and previously consumer health. Founded in 1886 by the Johnson family, the company has grown into a global healthcare organization with operations and sales in many countries around the world.

The company’s pharmaceuticals business, organized largely under its Janssen research and development organization, focuses on prescription medicines across therapeutic areas such as immunology, infectious disease, oncology and neuroscience.

