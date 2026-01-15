MGO One Seven LLC Acquires 44,269 Shares of Johnson & Johnson $JNJ

MGO One Seven LLC grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 54.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 126,007 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,269 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson comprises approximately 0.5% of MGO One Seven LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. MGO One Seven LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $23,364,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nexus Investment Management ULC boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.1% during the third quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC now owns 9,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,749,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 195,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,243,000 after acquiring an additional 31,130 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 53,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,865,000 after acquiring an additional 6,991 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 3rd quarter worth $260,000. Finally, Tema Etfs LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the third quarter valued at about $7,575,000. Institutional investors own 69.55% of the company’s stock.
Key Headlines Impacting Johnson & Johnson
Here are the key news stories impacting Johnson & Johnson this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Phase 3 MajesTEC-9 topline: TECVAYLI (teclistamab) monotherapy showed a 71% reduction in risk of progression or death and a 40% reduction in risk of death versus standard of care in early-relapse, largely anti?CD38/lenalidomide?refractory myeloma — a potentially significant new earlier-line oncology opportunity that can drive revenue and R&D upside. TECVAYLI® monotherapy demonstrates superior progression-free and overall survival versus standard of care as early as first relapse in patients with multiple myeloma predominantly refractory to anti-CD38 therapy and lenalidomide
- Positive Sentiment: Delaware court orders recalculation of damages in Auris/robotics case — the state’s top court overturned part of a ~$1B award and ordered a recalculation that could materially reduce J&J’s payout exposure, lowering legal risk on the balance sheet. Court Orders Recalculation Of Damages In Johnson & Johnson Auris Case
- Positive Sentiment: MedTech momentum: Zacks highlights growth driven by cardiovascular strength and new product rollouts, supporting the MedTech segment’s contribution even as China weakness lingers — a constructive signal for recurring revenue. What’s Powering J&J’s MedTech Growth Ahead of Q4 Release?
- Positive Sentiment: Psychiatry pipeline/data: New CAPLYTA and SPRAVATO analyses being presented at ACNP reinforce J&J’s CNS franchise and could support future label or adoption upside. Johnson & Johnson elevates leadership in depression with new data at 2026 American College of Neuropsychopharmacology Annual Meeting
- Neutral Sentiment: Company expected to report quarterly results this week — keep an eye on guidance, MedTech trends and margins; earnings timing may create short-term volatility but is routine. Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday
- Neutral Sentiment: Investor attention spikes: Zacks notes heavy search/interest in JNJ — increased attention can amplify moves around data and earnings. Investors Heavily Search Johnson & Johnson (JNJ): Here is What You Need to Know
- Neutral Sentiment: Dividend visibility: JNJ features in dividend-focused lists (Dogs of the Dow coverage); this underpins income investor interest but is unlikely to move shares materially on its own. The Dogs of the Dow: 10 Downtrodden Dividends Paying Out Up to 6.8%
- Negative Sentiment: Zacks preview flags J&J may lack the setup for an earnings beat next week — if results or guidance disappoint, that could reverse some of today’s gains. Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Reports Next Week: Wall Street Expects Earnings Growth
Johnson & Johnson Stock Performance
NYSE:JNJ opened at $218.53 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $204.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $186.04. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $141.50 and a 1 year high of $218.86. The company has a market capitalization of $526.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.34.
Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 14th. The company reported $2.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by $0.04. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 32.73% and a net margin of 27.26%.The firm had revenue of $23.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.42 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.58 earnings per share for the current year.
Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 24th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 24th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.19%.
Johnson & Johnson Company Profile
Johnson & Johnson is a multinational healthcare company headquartered in New Brunswick, New Jersey, that develops, manufactures and markets a broad range of products across pharmaceuticals, medical devices and previously consumer health. Founded in 1886 by the Johnson family, the company has grown into a global healthcare organization with operations and sales in many countries around the world.
The company’s pharmaceuticals business, organized largely under its Janssen research and development organization, focuses on prescription medicines across therapeutic areas such as immunology, infectious disease, oncology and neuroscience.
