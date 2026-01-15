Nordea Investment Management AB Raises Stock Holdings in Deckers Outdoor Corporation $DECK

Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor Corporation (NYSE:DECK – Free Report) by 980.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 359,343 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 326,086 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB owned 0.24% of Deckers Outdoor worth $36,312,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the fourth quarter valued at $247,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 16,614 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,858,000 after buying an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its position in Deckers Outdoor by 165.6% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 10,239 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,145,000 after buying an additional 6,384 shares during the period. Focus Partners Wealth grew its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 6,914 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $773,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 120.4% during the first quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 2,792 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 1,525 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.79% of the company’s stock.
Deckers Outdoor Trading Down 0.4%
DECK opened at $101.31 on Thursday. Deckers Outdoor Corporation has a 12 month low of $78.91 and a 12 month high of $223.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $95.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $101.68. The firm has a market cap of $14.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.01, a PEG ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 1.15.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several analysts have recently weighed in on DECK shares. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $150.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Deckers Outdoor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 18th. Barclays lowered their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $141.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Deckers Outdoor in a research note on Thursday, September 18th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of Deckers Outdoor from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.05.
Get Our Latest Analysis on DECK
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Deckers Outdoor news, insider Angela Ogbechie sold 1,460 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.45, for a total value of $118,917.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 34,020 shares in the company, valued at $2,770,929. This trade represents a 4.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Deckers Outdoor Company Profile
Deckers Outdoor Corporation is a global designer, marketer and distributor of footwear, apparel and accessories. The company’s product portfolio includes well?known brands such as UGG, HOKA, Teva, Sanuk and Koolaburra by UGG, spanning a range of lifestyle, performance and outdoor categories. Deckers leverages a blend of proprietary manufacturing, strategic brand storytelling and direct?to?consumer retail to serve both fashion?focused and performance?oriented customers.
Founded in 1973 by Doug Otto and Karl F.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Deckers Outdoor
- Elon Taking SpaceX Public! $100 Pre-IPO Opportunity!
- How a Family Trust May Be Able To Help Preserve Your Wealth
- A U.S. “birthright” claim worth trillions – activated quietly
- Executive Order 14330: Trump’s Biggest Yet
- If You Keep Cash In A U.S. Bank Account… Read This NOW
Receive News & Ratings for Deckers Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deckers Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.