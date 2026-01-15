Nordea Investment Management AB Raises Stock Holdings in Deckers Outdoor Corporation $DECK

Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor Corporation (NYSE:DECK – Free Report) by 980.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 359,343 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 326,086 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB owned 0.24% of Deckers Outdoor worth $36,312,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the fourth quarter valued at $247,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 16,614 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,858,000 after buying an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its position in Deckers Outdoor by 165.6% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 10,239 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,145,000 after buying an additional 6,384 shares during the period. Focus Partners Wealth grew its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 6,914 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $773,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 120.4% during the first quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 2,792 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 1,525 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.79% of the company’s stock.

DECK opened at $101.31 on Thursday. Deckers Outdoor Corporation has a 12 month low of $78.91 and a 12 month high of $223.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $95.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $101.68. The firm has a market cap of $14.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.01, a PEG ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 1.15.

Deckers Outdoor ( NYSE:DECK Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The textile maker reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.24. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 19.47% and a return on equity of 40.54%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. Deckers Outdoor has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.300-6.390 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Deckers Outdoor Corporation will post 5.89 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on DECK shares. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $150.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Deckers Outdoor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 18th. Barclays lowered their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $141.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Deckers Outdoor in a research note on Thursday, September 18th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of Deckers Outdoor from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.05.

In other Deckers Outdoor news, insider Angela Ogbechie sold 1,460 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.45, for a total value of $118,917.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 34,020 shares in the company, valued at $2,770,929. This trade represents a 4.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Deckers Outdoor Corporation is a global designer, marketer and distributor of footwear, apparel and accessories. The company’s product portfolio includes well?known brands such as UGG, HOKA, Teva, Sanuk and Koolaburra by UGG, spanning a range of lifestyle, performance and outdoor categories. Deckers leverages a blend of proprietary manufacturing, strategic brand storytelling and direct?to?consumer retail to serve both fashion?focused and performance?oriented customers.

Founded in 1973 by Doug Otto and Karl F.

