Nordea Investment Management AB Sells 43,141 Shares of Ferguson plc $FERG

Nordea Investment Management AB lessened its stake in Ferguson plc (NYSE:FERG – Free Report) by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 196,642 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,141 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB owned 0.10% of Ferguson worth $44,004,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. True Wealth Design LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ferguson by 145.3% during the second quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Hemington Wealth Management raised its holdings in Ferguson by 51.5% during the 2nd quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 153 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Ferguson by 230.8% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Maseco LLP bought a new position in shares of Ferguson in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Ferguson by 61.3% during the 2nd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 242 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. 81.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on FERG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Ferguson from $237.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Ferguson from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 4th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Ferguson from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ferguson in a report on Thursday, January 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on Ferguson from $235.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ferguson has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $252.31.

Shares of Ferguson stock opened at $246.22 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $236.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $232.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $48.15 billion, a PE ratio of 24.87, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.18. Ferguson plc has a 12 month low of $146.00 and a 12 month high of $256.93.

Ferguson (NYSE:FERG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 9th. The company reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.07. Ferguson had a return on equity of 35.73% and a net margin of 6.28%.The company had revenue of $8.17 billion during the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.89 per share. This is a positive change from Ferguson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 2nd. Ferguson’s payout ratio is currently 35.96%.

Ferguson (NYSE: FERG) is a multinational distributor specializing in plumbing and heating products and related building supplies, serving professional contractors, builders and industrial customers. The company supplies a broad range of products used in residential, commercial and infrastructure projects, including pipes and fittings, valves and controls, HVAC equipment, waterworks materials, plumbing fixtures, pumps and accessories, as well as complementary electrical and specialty product lines.

Ferguson operates a network of branches and distribution centers that provide inventory, logistics and value-added services to trade customers.

