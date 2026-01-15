HP Inc. $HPQ Shares Sold by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB trimmed its stake in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report) by 29.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,046,554 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 442,790 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB owned about 0.11% of HP worth $28,168,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of HP in the 2nd quarter worth $91,698,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in HP during the second quarter worth about $74,385,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in HP by 1.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 126,536,318 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $3,095,078,000 after acquiring an additional 2,395,056 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in HP by 93.9% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,874,334 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $119,226,000 after acquiring an additional 2,360,678 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in HP by 76.2% in the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 4,662,544 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $114,046,000 after acquiring an additional 2,016,756 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.53% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at HP

In other news, insider Anneliese Olson sold 16,726 shares of HP stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.83, for a total transaction of $415,306.58. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 169 shares in the company, valued at $4,196.27. The trade was a 99.00% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Ketan M. Patel sold 33,321 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.19, for a total value of $772,713.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 34,572 shares in the company, valued at $801,724.68. This represents a 49.08% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 110,123 shares of company stock valued at $2,784,126. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on HPQ shares. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of HP from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 26th. Argus upgraded HP to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 2nd. Wall Street Zen downgraded HP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, October 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of HP in a research note on Monday, December 1st. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of HP in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.46.

HP Trading Down 1.5%

Shares of HP stock opened at $20.76 on Thursday. HP Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.65 and a 1 year high of $35.28. The company has a market cap of $19.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.72.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 25th. The computer maker reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $14.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.50 billion. HP had a negative return on equity of 330.68% and a net margin of 4.57%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. HP has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.900-3.200 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.730-0.810 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that HP Inc. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HP Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 11th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is a positive change from HP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.8%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 11th. HP’s dividend payout ratio is 45.28%.

HP Company Profile

HP Inc is an American multinational information technology company that designs, manufactures and sells personal computing devices, printers and related supplies and services. Its product portfolio spans consumer and commercial notebooks and desktops, workstations, displays and accessories, as well as an extensive line of printing hardware that includes home, office and production printers. HP also provides consumables such as ink and toner, managed print services, device deployment and lifecycle support, and software for device and print management.

Founded from the original Hewlett?Packard Company, HP Inc became a separately traded public company in 2015 following a corporate split that created Hewlett Packard Enterprise to focus on enterprise hardware and services.

