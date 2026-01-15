TD Private Client Wealth LLC Sells 3,972 Shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. $CAH

TD Private Client Wealth LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) by 26.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,883 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,972 shares during the quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $1,708,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 1,363.6% in the third quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 161 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 75.0% during the 2nd quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 55.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in Cardinal Health by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 214 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.
- Positive Sentiment: Raised FY?2026 guidance to at least $10.00 non?GAAP EPS (up from $9.65–$9.85), improving consensus beat probability and supporting earnings upside. Cardinal Health Raises Fiscal 2026 Outlook and Highlights Strategic Progress During J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference Presentation
- Positive Sentiment: Company now expects Specialty revenue to exceed $50 billion in FY?2026 (roughly 16% CAGR over three years), signaling a faster mix shift to higher?margin specialty distribution. Cardinal Health Stock Jumps on Guidance Raise. Why 2026 Will Be a Good Year.
- Positive Sentiment: Launched ContinuCare™ Pathway (direct?to?patient at?home diabetes supply program) and announced a key partnership with Publix — a strategic push into services/retail that supports recurring revenue and patient stickiness. Cardinal Health Raises Fiscal 2026 Outlook and Highlights Strategic Progress During J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference Presentation
- Positive Sentiment: Management said it successfully transitioned manufacturer distribution service agreements affected by 2026 Medicare drug?price negotiations, removing a key operational/legal overhang. Cardinal Health Raises Fiscal 2026 Outlook and Highlights Strategic Progress During J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference Presentation
- Positive Sentiment: Analysts have reacted with upgrades and higher fair?value views after the guidance/strategy update, which can lift sentiment and support multiple expansion. Will Analyst Upgrades and Specialty Focus Change Cardinal Health’s (CAH) Healthcare Supply Chain Narrative?
- Neutral Sentiment: Management presentation materials and transcript from the J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference provide detail on strategy execution and were posted for investor review. Review the slides/transcript for revenue cadence and margin assumptions. Cardinal Health, Inc. (CAH) Presents at 44th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference – Slideshow Cardinal Health, Inc. (CAH) Presents at 44th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference Transcript
- Neutral Sentiment: Market writeups note the stock’s intraday strength following the update; investors should watch upcoming earnings cadence vs. the new guidance and specialty margin realization. Why the Market Dipped But Cardinal Health (CAH) Gained Today
- Neutral Sentiment: Valuation/technical context: CAH is trading well above its 200?day moving average with a P/E near 32 and PEG ~1.5 — investors should weigh growth acceleration vs. current multiple. How The Story For Cardinal Health (CAH) Is Shifting In Analysts Fair Value Views
Cardinal Health Price Performance
Shares of NYSE CAH opened at $213.54 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $204.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $174.05. The company has a market capitalization of $50.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.65. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $120.72 and a 1 year high of $214.93.
Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.33. Cardinal Health had a negative return on equity of 84.37% and a net margin of 0.68%.The business had revenue of $64.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.88 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Cardinal Health has set its FY 2026 guidance at 9.650-9.850 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current year.
Cardinal Health Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.5107 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 2nd. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.77%.
Cardinal Health Profile
Cardinal Health is a multinational healthcare services and products company headquartered in Dublin, Ohio. Tracing its roots to the early 1970s, the company has grown into a major provider of supply chain and distribution services for the healthcare sector. Cardinal Health operates across a range of service lines that support hospitals, health systems, pharmacies, physician offices and clinical laboratories.
The company’s core activities include the wholesale distribution of branded and generic pharmaceuticals, the supply and distribution of medical-surgical products, and the provision of logistics and inventory management solutions.
