Nordea Investment Management AB Buys 5,193 Shares of DaVita Inc. $DVA

Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 286,585 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,193 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB owned 0.40% of DaVita worth $37,864,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in shares of DaVita by 38.7% during the second quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 374,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,383,000 after purchasing an additional 104,554 shares during the period. Man Group plc boosted its position in DaVita by 1,608.6% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 285,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,713,000 after buying an additional 269,081 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its holdings in DaVita by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 268,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,240,000 after acquiring an additional 8,538 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of DaVita by 132.1% in the second quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 264,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,619,000 after acquiring an additional 150,318 shares during the period. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of DaVita by 49.1% during the second quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 257,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,730,000 after acquiring an additional 84,859 shares during the last quarter. 90.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DaVita Stock Down 0.7%

NYSE DVA opened at $103.71 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.32 billion, a PE ratio of 10.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $116.83 and its 200 day moving average is $128.25. DaVita Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.00 and a twelve month high of $179.60.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DaVita ( NYSE:DVA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.17 by ($0.66). DaVita had a net margin of 5.80% and a negative return on equity of 13,370.89%. The firm had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.59 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. DaVita has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.350-11.150 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that DaVita Inc. will post 10.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of DaVita in a research note on Monday, December 29th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of DaVita in a research note on Monday, December 15th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on DaVita from $140.00 to $128.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 5th. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of DaVita in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of DaVita from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, DaVita presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $145.60.

About DaVita

DaVita Inc (NYSE: DVA) is a leading provider of kidney care services, specializing in the management and operation of outpatient dialysis centers for patients with chronic kidney failure and end-stage renal disease. Headquartered in Denver, Colorado, the company offers a comprehensive suite of treatment modalities, including in-center hemodialysis, peritoneal dialysis, and home dialysis therapies. In addition to its core dialysis services, DaVita provides patient education, nutritional counseling, vascular access management and related laboratory services to support kidney health and overall patient well-being.

Since its formation in the mid-1990s through a clinical management services spin-off, DaVita has expanded both organically and through strategic partnerships and acquisitions.

