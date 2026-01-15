CBRE Group, Inc. $CBRE Shares Bought by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report) by 27.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 406,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 86,774 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB owned about 0.14% of CBRE Group worth $63,474,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CBRE. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 1.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,734,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,924,434,000 after purchasing an additional 236,323 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in CBRE Group by 1.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,249,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,158,068,000 after purchasing an additional 134,160 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in CBRE Group by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,939,862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $552,053,000 after buying an additional 26,563 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in CBRE Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $544,554,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of CBRE Group by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,628,945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $513,931,000 after buying an additional 319,115 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.41% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CBRE shares. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of CBRE Group from $190.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group increased their price target on CBRE Group from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of CBRE Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on CBRE Group from $185.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on CBRE Group from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.14.

NYSE CBRE opened at $164.63 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $108.45 and a 1 year high of $171.00. The company has a market cap of $48.99 billion, a PE ratio of 40.65 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $159.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $156.51.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $10.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.11 billion. CBRE Group had a net margin of 3.12% and a return on equity of 20.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. CBRE Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.250-6.350 EPS. On average, analysts predict that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 5.99 EPS for the current year.

CBRE Group, Inc is a global commercial real estate services and investment firm that provides a broad range of advisory, transactional and property-related services to occupiers, investors and owners. Its core activities include leasing and sales brokerage, facilities and property management, valuation and advisory, project and development services, and capital markets execution. The firm serves corporate occupiers, institutional investors, private owners and public entities across office, industrial, retail, multifamily and specialized property types.

In addition to traditional brokerage and management services, CBRE offers investment management capabilities and outsourced real estate solutions, combining market research, technology and data analytics to support portfolio strategy, transaction execution and asset operations.

