Nordea Investment Management AB Has $33.94 Million Stake in Kinder Morgan, Inc. $KMI

Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 722.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,200,668 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 1,054,680 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB owned about 0.05% of Kinder Morgan worth $33,937,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new stake in Kinder Morgan in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $308,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 28,449 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $836,000 after buying an additional 1,421 shares during the period. Everpar Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 2nd quarter valued at $216,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its stake in Kinder Morgan by 37.6% during the 2nd quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 11,536 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 3,155 shares during the period. Finally, Czech National Bank lifted its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 6.4% during the second quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 472,538 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $13,893,000 after acquiring an additional 28,544 shares in the last quarter. 62.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kinder Morgan alerts:

Kinder Morgan Trading Up 0.5%

NYSE:KMI opened at $27.51 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $61.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.69. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.94 and a twelve month high of $31.48. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $27.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Kinder Morgan Announces Dividend

Kinder Morgan ( NYSE:KMI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 22nd. The pipeline company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 16.61% and a return on equity of 8.57%. The business had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. Kinder Morgan has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.270-1.270 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.2925 per share. This represents a $1.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.3%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 3rd. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 95.90%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Mizuho lowered their price target on Kinder Morgan from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 14th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research note on Friday, September 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 13th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kinder Morgan currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.20.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Kinder Morgan

Insider Activity

In other Kinder Morgan news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 6,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.49, for a total value of $169,503.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 201,204 shares in the company, valued at $5,531,097.96. This trade represents a 2.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Amy W. Chronis purchased 3,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $26.23 per share, for a total transaction of $99,674.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 39,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,024,307.73. The trade was a 10.78% increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 1,004,287 shares of company stock worth $26,072,463 and sold 18,498 shares worth $507,462. 12.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

(Free Report)

Kinder Morgan (NYSE: KMI) is a large energy infrastructure company that owns and operates an extensive network of pipelines and terminals across North America. Its core activities center on the transportation, storage and handling of energy products, including natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, refined petroleum products and carbon dioxide. The company’s assets include long-haul and gathering pipelines, storage facilities, and multi-modal terminals that serve producers, refiners, utilities and industrial customers.

Kinder Morgan’s operations deliver midstream services such as pipeline transportation, terminaling, storage and related logistics and maintenance.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Kinder Morgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinder Morgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.