SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) Sets New 1-Year High – Still a Buy?

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $146.23 and last traded at $146.22, with a volume of 328553 shares. The stock had previously closed at $144.43.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Trading Up 1.2%

The firm has a market cap of $20.81 billion, a PE ratio of 19.85 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $139.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $139.53.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SPDR S&P Dividend ETF

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Insight Inv LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 60.0% during the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 625.0% in the third quarter. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Compass Financial Services Inc bought a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors own 43.42% of the company’s stock.

About SPDR S&P Dividend ETF

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years. The Fund generally invests substantially all, but at least 80%, of its total assets in the securities comprising the Index.

