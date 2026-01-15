Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) Sets New 52-Week High – Time to Buy?

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $258.87 and last traded at $255.82, with a volume of 345020 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $251.14.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LECO shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Lincoln Electric from $209.00 to $208.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Lincoln Electric from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Wall Street Zen lowered Lincoln Electric from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 8th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Lincoln Electric from $265.00 to $252.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 16th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Lincoln Electric in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $249.50.

Lincoln Electric Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $239.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $236.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.26.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.39 by $0.08. Lincoln Electric had a return on equity of 40.33% and a net margin of 12.56%.The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. will post 9.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lincoln Electric

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in Lincoln Electric in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric by 3,700.0% during the 3rd quarter. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC now owns 114 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lincoln Electric in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Lincoln Electric by 82.4% in the second quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 155 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. increased its position in Lincoln Electric by 3,860.0% during the third quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 198 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.61% of the company’s stock.

Lincoln Electric Company Profile

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ: LECO) is a global manufacturer and distributor of welding products, robotic welding systems, plasma and oxyfuel cutting equipment, and surface treatment systems. The company’s portfolio encompasses welding consumables such as electrodes and wires, as well as power sources, torches, and automated welding cells. Lincoln Electric also offers software solutions and training services designed to optimize productivity and quality in fabrication and manufacturing operations.

Featured Articles

