Direxion Daily META Bear 1X Shares (NASDAQ:METD) Short Interest Update

Direxion Daily META Bear 1X Shares (NASDAQ:METD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totaling 32,892 shares, a growth of 339.4% from the December 15th total of 7,486 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 186,098 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 8.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Direxion Daily META Bear 1X Shares

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Direxion Daily META Bear 1X Shares stock. Optiver Holding B.V. boosted its stake in Direxion Daily META Bear 1X Shares (NASDAQ:METD – Free Report) by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,363 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,681 shares during the period. Optiver Holding B.V. owned about 3.07% of Direxion Daily META Bear 1X Shares worth $223,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Direxion Daily META Bear 1X Shares Price Performance

Direxion Daily META Bear 1X Shares stock opened at $17.01 on Thursday. Direxion Daily META Bear 1X Shares has a 52 week low of $13.45 and a 52 week high of $23.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.41 and a 200-day moving average of $15.25.

Direxion Daily META Bear 1X Shares Cuts Dividend

Direxion Daily META Bear 1X Shares Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.133 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.1%.

The Direxion Daily META Bear 1X Shares (METD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Meta Platforms Inc Class A index. The fund provides inverse (-1x) exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of META stock. METD was launched on Jun 5, 2024 and is issued by Direxion.

