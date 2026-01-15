EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS) Reaches New 12-Month High – Time to Buy?

EchoStar Corporation (NASDAQ:SATS – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $132.17 and last traded at $131.09, with a volume of 13004319 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $123.74.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of EchoStar in a research report on Wednesday, January 7th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on EchoStar from $100.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley raised EchoStar from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $82.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 10th. Citigroup boosted their price target on EchoStar from $87.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 23rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of EchoStar in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $132.17.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.02. The company has a market capitalization of $37.74 billion, a PE ratio of -2.92 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.61.

EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The communications equipment provider reported ($44.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.23) by ($43.14). The company had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.75 billion. EchoStar had a positive return on equity of 0.39% and a negative net margin of 85.36%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.52) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that EchoStar Corporation will post -1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other EchoStar news, CEO Hamid Akhavan sold 285,832 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.33, for a total transaction of $30,106,684.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 376,805 shares in the company, valued at $39,688,870.65. This represents a 43.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO John Swieringa sold 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.34, for a total value of $1,481,480.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 283,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,091,496.06. This represents a 7.20% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Corporate insiders own 55.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. DLD Asset Management LP acquired a new position in EchoStar in the third quarter worth $2,481,700,000. Icahn Carl C acquired a new position in shares of EchoStar in the 3rd quarter valued at about $332,513,000. Contrarius Group Holdings Ltd acquired a new position in shares of EchoStar in the 3rd quarter valued at about $98,819,000. Darsana Capital Partners LP grew its position in shares of EchoStar by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. Darsana Capital Partners LP now owns 8,960,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $248,192,000 after buying an additional 1,201,672 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Junto Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in EchoStar during the third quarter worth about $55,199,000. 33.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EchoStar Corporation (NASDAQ: SATS) is a global provider of satellite communication solutions, offering a suite of broadband and video delivery services to consumer, enterprise and government customers. The company operates two principal business segments: Broadband and Video. Through its Broadband segment, EchoStar delivers high-speed satellite internet access, managed network services and ground infrastructure for residential, commercial and rural markets. Its Video segment provides satellite fleet operations, teleport facilities and capacity-leasing services to video distributors and content providers.

In the Broadband segment, EchoStar’s Hughes Network Systems division designs and manufactures satellite broadband equipment, including user terminals and gateways, and develops advanced network management technologies.

