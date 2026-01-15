Comparing Aether (ATHR) & Its Competitors

Aether (NASDAQ:ATHR – Get Free Report) is one of 43 public companies in the “Services – Computer Programming And Data Processing” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Aether to similar companies based on the strength of its valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, dividends and profitability.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

58.9% of shares of all “Services – Computer Programming And Data Processing” companies are owned by institutional investors. 21.2% of shares of all “Services – Computer Programming And Data Processing” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Aether and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aether N/A N/A N/A Aether Competitors -53.73% -1,002.64% -68.20%

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Aether $1.38 million -$3.14 million -23.40 Aether Competitors $279.76 million -$61.83 million -9.62

This table compares Aether and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Aether’s competitors have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Aether. Aether is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Aether and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Aether 1 0 0 0 1.00 Aether Competitors 87 192 212 11 2.29

As a group, “Services – Computer Programming And Data Processing” companies have a potential upside of 90.00%. Given Aether’s competitors stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Aether has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Summary

Aether competitors beat Aether on 8 of the 12 factors compared.

About Aether

We are an emerging financial technology platform company that offers proprietary research analytics, data and tools for both institutional and retail equity traders through our flagship platform, SentimenTrader.com. By integrating advanced technologies, including artificial intelligence (“AI”) tools, with the critical thinking and analytical abilities of our team of evidenced-based trading veterans, we aim to provide our Users with a powerful combination of technology and expertise, enabling them to make informed decisions to level-up their trading in the markets. Our platform is powered by an advanced data collection system that operates utilizing API calls and web scraping, fetching raw data 24/7 from a wide array of authoritative sources, including industry leaders like Bloomberg, Chicago Board Options Exchange, Consensus, Commodity Futures Trading Commission, End of Day Historical Data and Intercontinental Exchange. This automated process allows us to remain abreast of the latest market trends, trading volumes, and essential financial indicators. Our platform currently provides coverage of U.S. equity and option securities, evaluating the equities and options markets and conducting assessments through our analysts and technology daily. SentimenTrader utilizes technical indicators of market sentiment (meaning our proprietary gauge of the overall attitude of investors towards a particular market or security) as the cornerstone for our analyses and integrates technological advancements and the potential of deep learning techniques to allow Users to create trade ideas, strategies, models, and other market analysis. We intend to target a wider audience than our current User base by broadening the scope and variety of our products, expanding the types of securities our platform covers, and broadening our coverage to include more markets and exchanges. Our principal executive office is located in New York, NY.

