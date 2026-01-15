Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. Sells 536 Shares of NVR, Inc. $NVR

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,796 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 536 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc.’s holdings in NVR were worth $62,638,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NVR. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in NVR in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in NVR by 150.0% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 5 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of NVR by 50.0% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 6 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 2 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in shares of NVR during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVR in the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. 83.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on NVR. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of NVR in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen upgraded NVR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 15th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of NVR from $8,500.00 to $8,150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of NVR in a report on Monday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9,022.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of NVR from $9,100.00 to $9,000.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $8,443.00.

Insider Transactions at NVR

In other NVR news, Director Michael J. Devito purchased 14 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7,068.05 per share, with a total value of $98,952.70. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 14 shares in the company, valued at $98,952.70. The trade was a ? increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 7.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NVR Stock Down 1.2%

NYSE:NVR opened at $7,583.86 on Thursday. NVR, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6,562.85 and a fifty-two week high of $8,618.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.64, a P/E/G ratio of 10.41 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a current ratio of 5.96. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7,396.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7,689.99.

NVR (NYSE:NVR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The construction company reported $112.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $107.88 by $4.45. NVR had a net margin of 14.00% and a return on equity of 35.89%. The company had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $130.50 earnings per share. NVR’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that NVR, Inc. will post 505.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVR Company Profile

NVR, Inc is a U.S.-based homebuilding and mortgage banking company that designs, constructs and sells single-family detached homes, townhomes and condominiums. The company operates primarily through its homebuilding business and a mortgage banking subsidiary, providing financing and related closing services to its homebuyers. NVR’s homebuilding activities include land development, community planning, model home sales and construction management aimed at a range of buyer demographics.

Its homes are marketed under recognizable regional brands, including Ryan Homes and NVHomes, along with other market-specific trade names, and are offered across multiple geographic markets in the United States.

