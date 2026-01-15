LPL Financial Holdings Inc. $LPLA Shares Sold by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Free Report) by 49.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,956 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in LPL Financial were worth $1,351,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LPLA. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 42.7% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 3,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,153,000 after acquiring an additional 1,055 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in LPL Financial by 0.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 209,126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,414,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new position in LPL Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,636,000. Focus Partners Wealth boosted its holdings in LPL Financial by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 4,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,426,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LPL Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $121,000. 95.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on LPLA shares. JMP Securities set a $475.00 price objective on LPL Financial in a report on Friday, October 31st. Barclays reduced their target price on LPL Financial from $453.00 to $444.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. Rothschild & Co Redburn downgraded LPL Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $390.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, September 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of LPL Financial from $462.00 to $447.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 22nd. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $406.00 price target on shares of LPL Financial in a research report on Thursday, December 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $429.07.

In other LPL Financial news, Director Greg Gates sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.43, for a total transaction of $564,645.00. Following the sale, the director owned 15,370 shares in the company, valued at $5,785,729.10. This represents a 8.89% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Aneri Jambusaria sold 80 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.48, for a total value of $28,198.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 5,502 shares in the company, valued at $1,939,344.96. This represents a 1.43% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 7,388 shares of company stock worth $2,747,538 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ LPLA opened at $371.82 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 2.60. The company has a market cap of $29.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $365.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $358.98. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $262.83 and a 1-year high of $403.58.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $5.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.49 by $0.71. The business had revenue of $4.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.08 billion. LPL Financial had a net margin of 5.35% and a return on equity of 36.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 46.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.16 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 19.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 13th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 13th. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.05%.

About LPL Financial

LPL Financial (NASDAQ: LPLA) is a U.S.-focused financial services firm that provides brokerage, custodial and advisory platforms to independent financial advisors, registered investment advisers and institutions. Operating primarily as an independent broker-dealer and custodian, the company supports a network of advisors with the operational, compliance and clearing infrastructure needed to manage client accounts and deliver investment advice outside of traditional wirehouse models.

The firm’s product and service offerings include trade execution and clearing, custody services, retirement plan services, model portfolio and advisory platforms, wealth management technology, investment research and product access across equities, fixed income, mutual funds, exchange-traded funds and insurance and annuity solutions.

