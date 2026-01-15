Royalty Pharma PLC $RPRX Shares Sold by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC cut its stake in shares of Royalty Pharma PLC (NASDAQ:RPRX – Free Report) by 22.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 53,573 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 15,132 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Royalty Pharma were worth $1,890,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. USA Financial Formulas purchased a new stake in shares of Royalty Pharma during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Financial Consulate Inc. acquired a new stake in Royalty Pharma during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its stake in Royalty Pharma by 42.1% during the 2nd quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 1,358 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in Royalty Pharma by 113.8% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,428 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 760 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Royalty Pharma by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,137 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.35% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on RPRX shares. Leerink Partners set a $45.00 target price on Royalty Pharma in a research note on Thursday, December 11th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Royalty Pharma in a report on Thursday, December 11th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Royalty Pharma from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 28th. Weiss Ratings cut Royalty Pharma from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Royalty Pharma in a research report on Tuesday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.60.

Royalty Pharma Trading Down 0.4%

Shares of NASDAQ RPRX opened at $40.21 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $39.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.38. Royalty Pharma PLC has a 52-week low of $29.66 and a 52-week high of $41.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.46, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 3.48, a current ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $609.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $765.01 million. Royalty Pharma had a return on equity of 26.36% and a net margin of 32.51%. On average, analysts anticipate that Royalty Pharma PLC will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Royalty Pharma Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.3%. This is a positive change from Royalty Pharma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 20th. Royalty Pharma’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.21%.

Insider Transactions at Royalty Pharma

In other news, CFO Terrance P. Coyne sold 69,594 shares of Royalty Pharma stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.30, for a total value of $2,735,044.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 54,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,152,068. The trade was a 55.96% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP George W. Lloyd sold 132,426 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.34, for a total transaction of $5,077,212.84. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 936,093 shares of company stock worth $36,499,945. Insiders own 18.90% of the company’s stock.

Royalty Pharma Profile

Royalty Pharma plc is a specialty finance company that acquires biopharmaceutical royalty interests and provides non-dilutive financing to drug developers and rights holders. The firm purchases future royalty streams, milestone-contingent payments and other revenue rights linked to approved and late-stage pharmaceutical and biotechnology products. By paying upfront consideration for these rights, Royalty Pharma seeks to generate long-term cash flows tied to the commercial performance of a diversified portfolio of medicines.

The company’s transaction structures include outright royalty purchases, structured financings and milestone arrangements tailored to the needs of innovator companies, academic institutions and investors.

